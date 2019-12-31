Iran warns of ‘consequences’ after US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

More
The targets included sites that the Pentagon believes were used in a string of attacks on coalition forces, including one that killed a U.S. contractor.
1:43 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iran warns of ‘consequences’ after US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"The targets included sites that the Pentagon believes were used in a string of attacks on coalition forces, including one that killed a U.S. contractor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67990996","title":"Iran warns of ‘consequences’ after US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria","url":"/WNT/video/iran-warns-consequences-us-airstrikes-iraq-syria-67990996"}