Transcript for Iranian civilians feel the economic pressure as the US enforces sanctions

Next, exclusive reporting from inside Iran, where U.S. Sanctions are hammering the economy as tensions escalate. What Iran's foreign minister told ABC news. Martha Raddatz is in Tehran. Reporter: This is a country in pain. Its people caught in the middle of a dangerous standoff. America and Iran, they are two boys, small boys that are just arguing, fighting, and they don't know what is happening to their people. I mean especially my people. People are suffering. Reporter: Four years ago, Iranians were celebrating the announcement of a nuclear agreement, which led to the lifting of punishing sanctions. But with Donald Trump pulling the U.S. Out of the deal and the sanctions back in place, the Iranian economy is in dramatic decline. Our life is a bad situation and it's not getting better. Reporter: Donald Trump calls it a maximum pressure campaign to force Iran back to the nuclear negotiation table. Iran's foreign minister calls it economic terrorism. He will not achieve his policy objectives through pressure on the Iranians. This may work in a real estate market. It does not work in dealing with Iran. Reporter: Zarif denies strong U.S. Accusations that Iran was involved in sabotaging four oil tankers near the persian gulf. And if they show some sort of intelligence about the sabotage? Let them do it. Reporter: Would you not believe it? Let them do it. I mean, photoshop is always a possibility. Reporter: He says he does not believe additional U.S. Military assets being sent to the region are a threat, but warns that if the U.S. Escalates the situation, there could be dangerous consequences. But zarif says he will keep president trump guessing about what the consequences might be. He says Iran will only act in self defense. Thank you. Back at home, the severe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.