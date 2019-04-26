Transcript for Iraq war vet who suffered from PTSD deliberately ran down people: Police

intentionally crashing his car in a crowd of people. The suspect making his first court appearance. Several people including children were injurped late and police revealing he originally targeted his victims based on race and religion, believing they were muslims. More from Los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, police say the man deliberately targeted the victims. New evidence shows the defendant targeted the victims, believing they were the Muslim Reporter: Isaiah peoples charged with six counts of murder. A 13-year-old girl who still is in critical condition. If there is evidence that warrants the filing on of a hate crime enhancement, I guarantee you we will file such a charge. Reporter: A layer says he had been suffering from PTSD. This was a product of a mental disorder of defect that caused this to happen. Reporter: Torts did not say what evidence that led him to target his victims but he is expected in court next month. The NFL star under fire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.