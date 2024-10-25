Israel launches retaliatory airstrikes against Iran

The IDF says it conducted "precision strikes" on military targets in Iran, in response to the massive Iranian missile attack on Israel earlier this month. Multiple explosions were reported in Tehran.

October 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live