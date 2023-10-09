Israel responds with force as death toll climbs to 900

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to immediately establish a "national emergency government without preconditions," in the wake of this weekend's deadly Hamas attack.

October 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live