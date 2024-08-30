Israeli forces kill Hamas commander in West Bank

The death toll in the West Bank has climbed to at least 20, as the IDF's sweeping raids there enter a third day. Four Palestinians were also killed when Israeli forces struck an aid convoy in Gaza.

August 30, 2024

