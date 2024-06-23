Israeli forces launch multiple strikes in northern Gaza

Israel's Defense Chief will meet U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., this week to discuss the next phase of the war and escalating hostilities on the border with Lebanon.

June 23, 2024

