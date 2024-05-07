Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza

The Israeli military says soldiers have seized control of the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza, shutting down the flow of humanitarian aid, as intense cease-fire negotiations continue in Cairo.

May 7, 2024

