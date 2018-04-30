Transcript for Israeli prime minister claims Iran violated 2015 nuclear agreement

Thank you. We turn now to the dramatic presentation. The prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu literally pulling back a curtain revealing the secret files that prove Iran lied about his nuclear program. Here's Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: The dramatic prime time presentation was broadcast live on Israeli TV. But prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed to be speaking to an audience of one, president trump. I'm sure he'll do the right thing. The right thing for the united States, the right thing for Israel, and the right thing for the peace of the world. Reporter: Today, Netanyahu pulling back the curtain to reveal what he said were secret files seized from a bunker in Tehran. Proof, he claimed that Iran never came clean about its nuclear weapons program. A violation of the 2015 agreement. Iran lied. Big time. Reporter: Today in the rose garden, the president seemed persuaded. It's a horrible agreement for the United States. Reporter: Trump is now eager to strike a nuclear deal with another country, North Korea. At a weekend campaign rally in Michigan -- All: Nobel! Nobel! Nobel! Reporter: Supporters calling for president trump to win the Nobel peace prize. That's very nice. Nobel. Haha. I just want to get the job done. Reporter: He took to Twitter to conduct his own poll about possible meeting locations, including the dmz. The highly militarized border between north and South Korea. "Just asking," he wrote. There's something I like about it. Because you're there, where if things work out, there's a great celebration to be had on the site. Not in a third party country. Martha Raddatz with us tonight. Martha, president trump planning that meeting with Kim Jong-un even suggesting as you point out holding the meeting at the dmz. The Iran nuclear deal comes first. The deadline fast approaching. It sure is, David. President trump giving strong hints he'll rip it up. It could be a negotiating tactic to get a better stronger deal. The Iranians say it's a childish game and the Israeli document pre-dated the nuclear deal. Either way Kim Jong-un is watching carefully what president trump does in Iran. Martha thank you. Closer to home tonight the

