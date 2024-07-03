Israeli strike kills high-ranking Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike killed one of Hezbollah's top commanders in southern Lebanon on Wednesday. This led to retaliatory rocket fire by the Iran-backed group into Israel as their conflict continued.

July 3, 2024

