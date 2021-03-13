Italy institutes new harsh lockdowns starting Monday

Exactly a year since Italy became the first country in the world to lock down, all restaurants, bars, schools and nonessential stores will close on Monday through Easter.
1:44 | 03/13/21

Italy institutes new harsh lockdowns starting Monday

{"duration":"1:44","description":"Exactly a year since Italy became the first country in the world to lock down, all restaurants, bars, schools and nonessential stores will close on Monday through Easter. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76425256","title":"Italy institutes new harsh lockdowns starting Monday","url":"/WNT/video/italy-institutes-harsh-lockdowns-starting-monday-76425256"}