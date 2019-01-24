Italy ordered to pay Amanda Knox for missteps in murder probe

More
A human rights court awarded $20,000 to the American who was acquitted in the 2007 murder of her British roommate after spending more than three years in jail.
0:15 | 01/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Italy ordered to pay Amanda Knox for missteps in murder probe
And a new headline tonight about Amanda Knox an international court has ordered Italy to pay her 20000 dollars in damages. Finding police failed to provide proper legal assistance when she was interrogated for the murder of her roommate in 2007 Knox was acquitted. But spent within three years in jail.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60610706,"title":"Italy ordered to pay Amanda Knox for missteps in murder probe","duration":"0:15","description":"A human rights court awarded $20,000 to the American who was acquitted in the 2007 murder of her British roommate after spending more than three years in jail.","url":"/WNT/video/italy-ordered-pay-amanda-knox-missteps-murder-probe-60610706","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.