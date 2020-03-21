Italy records its highest death toll in a day

More
In the past 24 hours the coronavirus has killed 627 people, now surpassing China as the nation with the most COVID-19 deaths.
1:52 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Italy records its highest death toll in a day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"In the past 24 hours the coronavirus has killed 627 people, now surpassing China as the nation with the most COVID-19 deaths.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69720314","title":"Italy records its highest death toll in a day","url":"/WNT/video/italy-records-highest-death-toll-day-69720314"}