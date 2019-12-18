Jacksonville children found safe after Amber Alert

More
The sheriff's office said earlier in the day authorities were searching for a vehicle that had been playing loud children's music in the neighborhood where the children went missing.
1:26 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jacksonville children found safe after Amber Alert

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"The sheriff's office said earlier in the day authorities were searching for a vehicle that had been playing loud children's music in the neighborhood where the children went missing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67788380","title":"Jacksonville children found safe after Amber Alert","url":"/WNT/video/jacksonville-children-found-safe-amber-alert-67788380"}