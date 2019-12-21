‘James Bonds’ Claudine Auger, dead at 78

Auger was best known for role in the 1965 film "Thunderball," where she played one of the first Bond girls, Dominique "Domino" Derval, alongside Sean Connery's 007.
Transcript for 'James Bonds' Claudine Auger, dead at 78

