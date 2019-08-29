Transcript for James Comey avoids prosecution for sharing classified memos

We turn now to a big story out of Washington. The results are in from the investigation of former FBI director James Comey by the department of justice inspector general. The finding? That Comey violated FBI policies for his handling of some memos. But the doj has declined to prosecute. Tonight, the president is calling Comey thoroughly disgraced. While Comey says he's owed an apology. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, in a blistering report, the justice department's inspector general says former FBI director James Comey violated FBI policy by disclosing details of a controversial memo to the media, laying out concerns about president trump. He asked specifically of loyalty. Reporter: Those misgivings led Comey to write a series of secret memos, including one alleging that president trump wanted him to go easy on former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying about contacts with Russia. I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting. Reporter: Comey was so worried about the president, he provided the details of one of the memos to the press. I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. I asked him to, because I thought that might prompt the proiment of a special counsel. Reporter: The inspector general bluntly says Comey was wrong to secretly keep his memos and to leak, writing, "Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees." Today, president trump tweeted that Comey should be ashamed of himself, and that the inspector general's report leaves him "Disgraced and excoriated." He gave it to a friend to leak classified information. He did an illegal act. Reporter: But the inspector general, while sharply critical of Comey, did not find that he gave any classified information to the press and the justice department chose not to prosecute. ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas joins us now from doj headquarters. Pierre, Comey responded today in a tweet after the report was released and he was defiant. Reporter: Tom, he really was defiant, pointing out there was no evidence that he leaked classified information. And that while he did not need a public apology from those claiming he had done so, he said they should think about sending him a message, saying sorry, we lied about you. If he's referring to the president, Tom, I don't think that apology is coming. Pierre Thomas for us tonight. Next, warnings about

