James Hampton dies at 84

More
James Hampton appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows over the past five decades, including "The Longest Yard,” “F-Troop” and “Teen Wolf.”
0:10 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for James Hampton dies at 84

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"James Hampton appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows over the past five decades, including \"The Longest Yard,” “F-Troop” and “Teen Wolf.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76956260","title":"James Hampton dies at 84","url":"/WNT/video/james-hampton-dies-84-76956260"}