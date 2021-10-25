Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued 10 subpoenas to former members of the Trump administration, including West Wing aides and senior officials.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live