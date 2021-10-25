Jan. 6 committee to vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress

The House committee is voting Monday night to hold former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in contempt of Congress. Meadows said he’s done nothing to raise criminal contempt.

