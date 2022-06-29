Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to over 7 years in prison

A federal judge sentenced Albuquerque Head to seven-and-a-half years in prison for dragging a police officer during the Jan. 6 riots.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live