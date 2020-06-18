Transcript for Jean Kennedy Smith dies at 92

We were passing to note this evening the last surviving sibling of president John F. Kennedy. Jean Kennedy Smith has died the eighth of nine children she was largely out of the spotlight until 1993. When she was appointed ambassador to Ireland by President Clinton playing a pivotal role in the NORTHERN IRELAND peace process Jean Kennedy Smith. It's 92.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.