Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein's guards suspected of falsifying records of welfare checks

We turn next to new reporting on Jeffrey Epstein. The jail guards now suspected of doctoring log entries. And what this shows involving the workers who were supposed to be watching. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news camera footage shows two guards tasked with watching Jeffrey Epstein did not make their required checks every 30 minutes. The guards are suspected of falsifying log entries, a potential crime. They're now on administrative leave. But the death has not stopped his accusers from seeking justice. A civil suit against four alleged co-conspirators based on a new law taking effect in new York today. The lawsuit names Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as the recruiter, secretary, and maid. They robbed me of my youth, my identity, my innocence, and my self-worth. Reporter: Courtney wild claims Epstein assaulted her as a teenager. She alleges one of his assistants was actively recruiting others. Jeff wants to know if you can get ahold of so and so. Reporter: With Epstein dead, wild is now pushing to toss out a 2007 agreement made in Florida which granted immunity to potential co-conspirators.

