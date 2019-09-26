Transcript for ‘Jeopardy!’ champ logs 19th straight win

Finally tonight here, move over, "Jeopardy!" James. "Jeopardy!" Jason is catching up quickly. We just had "Jeopardy!" James. Magic mountain? You are right. What is comparing apples and Oranges? Reporter: Tonight, meet "Jeopardy!" Jason. Jason? Who is chauser? Good, reran the category. Reporter: That's Jason, the math teacher from Albuquerque, who earned his 19th straight win That gives you now a 19-day total of 532, $496. Reporter: He is already the third-highest winner ever. Only two players, Ken Jennings and James Holtz Hauer have won more money. Reporter: Jason says he tried out for the show eight times before securing a spot. It was a shocking moment. Reporter: And what did he do to prepare? I went to some quiz websites. I did some reading. I watched a whole slew, I had 90 episodes on my DVR. I watched them, just to get in the -- get in the moment. Reporter: He practiced buzzing and quizzed himself with old episodes. I practice buzzing. I stood there, instead of sitting on the couch, I stood behind the coach. Reporter: And even Jason cannot believe his streak. I never, ever could have imagined this, and I'm a big dreamer. I've been thinking about this for a long time. We'll see how the big dreamer does tonight. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

