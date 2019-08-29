Transcript for ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he’s finished chemotherapy

Finally tonight, America strong. He shared his cancer fight with the world and tonight, "Jeopardy!" Host Alex trebek is back. The news first shocked "Jeopardy!" Fans all over the country. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week, I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Reporter: Trebek vowing to fight on and keep hosting something he's done since 1984. And tonight, showing fans he's back for another season. I'd like to welcome you all to the first day of season 36. So put your hands together. The host of "Jeopardy!" Alec trebek! I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy. And thankfully, that is now over. I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now. Reporter: And cancer not stopping trebek's work ethic or his sense of humor. Who would I want to play me if they ever did a biographical film about me? Betty white. Reporter: And for "Jeopardy!" Fans, trebek has kept them updated throughout his treatments, including showing them he's keeping up with his hobbies, like working around the house, tweeting these photos of his remodel job on his wife Jean's bathroom. Season 36 also starting with a party. Trebek recently celebrating a birthday on set the only way he knows how -- with a question. Who is 79? Happy birthday to you We have some exciting things coming up and I can't wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it's going to be a good year. And we can't wait. Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Have a great evening. Good night.

