-
Now Playing: British inventor breaks his own record for fastest flight in a jet suit
-
Now Playing: US troops face another close-call as Turkey pounds northern Syria
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: A California police officer adopts pup he found in a stolen car
-
Now Playing: Jet accident at Oklahoma base kills 2
-
Now Playing: America Strong: The teacher who opened her home to a student
-
Now Playing: 2 food recalls for salad, meat and poultry products
-
Now Playing: Mystery illness shuts down 46 schools in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Black Friday expanding to a week
-
Now Playing: Fiona Hill gives nation and Republicans stark warning
-
Now Playing: Trump, Navy disagree on SEAL's status
-
Now Playing: Former Boston College student charged in boyfriend’s suicide
-
Now Playing: Senator blasts Amazon's Ring doorbell over privacy concerns
-
Now Playing: Man rescued from Arizona crevice
-
Now Playing: Veteran was dead in home for 3 years, medical examiner says
-
Now Playing: Death penalty sought against suspected serial killer in Florida
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates react to impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: John Bolton's involvement brought up in impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Hidden camera found in boy's bathroom at elementary school, food worker arrested
-
Now Playing: Body of missing Connecticut nightclub owner found in wooded area
-
Now Playing: Scientists predict rare meteor shower to be visible