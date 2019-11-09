Transcript for Jet makes emergency landing after striking geese at takeoff

tonight to the bird strike emergency north of the border a passenger jet forced to make an emergency landing moments after takeoff. Passengers watching flames shoot out of an engine. ABC's David Kerley covers Reporter: This is what passengers saw just as they took off. Fire! Fire! Reporter: Tonight, recounting I started seeing flames coming out of the right engine. Reporter: Moments earlier, the 737 hit as many as four geese as it raced down the runway. Bang, bang. The lights would go out, come back on. And it was like, this is strange. So I just started yelling, "There's fire! Fire right engine." Reporter: It's called a compressor stall. The damaged engine still working, in essence backfiring with excess fuel. Passengers worried whether they would make it back to abbotsford, Canada, Tuesday. I started texting my mom, I was like, "Hey, something's wrong with the airplane." I was like, "I love you." Reporter: Once on the ground, mechanics taking a close look at the engine on that jet, oured by swoop, an ultra low cost carrier. Bird strikes can be dangerous, and they're not unusual. Worldwide, there are an average of 40 every day. David? David Kerley. Thank you.

