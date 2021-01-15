Joanne Rogers, widow of Mister Rogers, dies at 92

Rogers was the wife of Fred Rogers, who starred in the popular television show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The two were married for 50 years before Fred Rogers died of stomach cancer in 2003.
0:17 | 01/15/21

Joanne Rogers, widow of Mister Rogers, dies at 92

