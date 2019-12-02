Transcript for Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman convicted on 10 federal charges

to the dramatic moment in a Brooklyn courtroom today. Mexican drug lord joaquin"el chapo" Guzman convicted on all counts. That was the moment he was actually brought here to the U.S. To face justice. Well, tonight, justice served. For three months, jurors escorted by armed guards for their own protection into that courthouse, and tonight, what they heard. His diamond encrusted pistol, his paranoia, spying on enemies and loved ones, and his escapes. Once through the floor of his own prison cell. Tonight, injures convicting on all counts, and ABC's gio Benitez leading us off from the courthouse. Reporter: This dramatic moment was the end for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. In this never before seen video obtained by ABC news, the notorious drug lord learned he had landed in New York. He had been brought to the U.S. To face justice. Once the most wanted drug lord in the world, now bleary-eyed and bewildered. And tonight, El Chapo has been convicted on all ten federal charges, including drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder. He will likely spend the rest of his life in American prison. Jurors deliberating for six days. It is a sentence from which there is no escape and no return. This conviction is a victory for the American people who have suffers so long and so much while Guzman made billions, pouring poison over our southern border. Reporter: The trial pulling back the curtain on the man who ruled the sinaloa cartel with an iron fist, bribing politicians and killing rivals. His favorite gun, this pistol encrusted with diamonds. He was a killer. He was a murderer. He was a manipulator. But he was also very, very, very smart. Reporter: He smuggled drugs any way he could. Inside cans of jalapenos, fake bananas, by boat, even submarine. Prosecutors describing a paranoid drug lord who spied on his enemies and his lovers. The trial was held under unprecedented security. Jurors who were never shown, were escorted by armed guards in and out of court as they decided the fate of a man who famously escaped two Mexican prisons. El Chapo seen here slipping beneath his prison cell, going through the floor of the shower, disappearing into the elaborate mile-long tunnel. We saw that tunnel first-hand in Mexico. Even the motorbike that was waiting for him in the tunnel to escape. This is the house where he just walked into and disappeared. But months later, Mexican authorities would storm el Chapo's hideout, grabbing him outside one of his tunnels, turning him over to the U.S. And tonight, an American jury convicted him, likely sending him away for life. If we can get our hands on el Chapo, arguably the most notorious crime boss in the history of this world, I would say we can get our hands on anyone. It's just a matter of where and when. A stunning fall. Gio with us live tonight from the tral courthouse in Brooklyn. And gio, when will El Chapo be sentenced? Reporter: Well, David, he'll be sentenced in June. Where he goes after that, we just don't know. It's very likely to be a super max prison. The tightest security in this country, David. Gio Benitez leading us off tonight. Gio, thank you.

