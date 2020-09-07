Transcript for Joe Biden discusses economic recovery plan

Of course, the coronavirus and how to revive the economy for all families afterward will be front and center this election, and today, former vice president Joe Biden revealing his plan. Here's Mary Bruce. Hey, buddy, how are you? Reporter: Joe Biden today touring a manufacturing plant in battleground state Pennsylvania. And challenging the president of trump's signature issue, the economy. Donald Trump loves to talk and talk and talk, but after three and a half years of big promises, what do the American people have to show for all the talk? Reporter: Biden ripped into trump's response to the pandemic, saying he's making matters worse. His failures come with a terrible human cost and deep economic toll. Time and again, working families are paying the price for this administration's incompetence. Reporter: Biden stopping by his childhood home in nearby Scranton. Well, I couldn't come to Scranton without coming by the old house. Reporter: And outlining his plan for an economic comeback, including investing $300 billion in new technologies and $400 billion to power demand for american-made products. A plan Biden says will create 5 million new jobs and be paid for by reversing trump's tax cuts for wealthiest Americans. And the trump campaign is now firing back, slamming Biden's plan and saying he would raise taxes on all Americans, but Biden says that's not true. The taxes would only go up on large corporations and the most wealthy. David? All right, Mary Bruce on the campaign for us again tonight. Thank you, Mary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.