Transcript for Jogger describes life-or-death battle with mountain lion

Next, the young jogger in his own words tonight, surviving, when he fought off a mountain lion. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Travis Kaufman says it was his first time running this trail near ft. Collins, Colorado, and it was almost his last. I turned around and just was pretty bummed out to see a mountain lion chasing me. So, I stopped and I threw my hands up in the air and I started shouting. At which point, it grabbed onto my hand and wrist. Reporter: With his one free hand, the 31-year-old desperately fights the mountain lion with a large rock. I had a hard time swinging it, with my arm in the cat's jaws. And at that point, I stepped on it, on its neck with my right foot. Reporter: Kaufman ended up with nearly 30 stitches, bite wounds and a reputation worthy of chuck Norris. One of my coworkers, her first reaction when she found out it was Travis was, you got to lock that down. Reporter: Mountain lion attacks are so rare here in Colorado that Kaufman says he may start playing the lottery. David? Clayton, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.