Johnson & Johnson recalls sunscreens

The company has issued a major recall for five types of aerosolized sunscreens due to trace amounts of the chemical benzene. The products are sold under the brand names Neutrogena and Aveeno.
0:20 | 07/15/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Johnson & Johnson recalls sunscreens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

