Johnson & Johnson 1-shot vaccine approved

More
On Monday, the initial batch of nearly 4 million doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine were shipped to state and local governments, pharmacies and federal health centers.
4:28 | 03/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Johnson & Johnson 1-shot vaccine approved

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:28","description":"On Monday, the initial batch of nearly 4 million doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine were shipped to state and local governments, pharmacies and federal health centers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76190877","title":"Johnson & Johnson 1-shot vaccine approved","url":"/WNT/video/johnson-johnson-shot-vaccine-approved-76190877"}