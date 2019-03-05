Transcript for Juan Guaido: 'We must evaluate all our options' to rescue Venezuela

President trump and Vladimir Putin discusses the crisis in Venezuela, and angz is with Juan vido, the U.S. Recognizes as the president. And Putin recognizes someone else. And's foreign correspondent in van sway la tonight. Reporter: Tonight, in a rare face to face interview after rallying supporters to the streets and calling for the military to topple the government. Do you want to see the military intervention? Translator: We must evaluate all the options. Reporter: He is back the by the trump administration and other regional allies but says that Medora gets sanctions. Translator: Cuba comes hire to do military intelligence, and Russian military planes coming in without the authorization from the Venezuelan parliament. Reporter: It's been a bloody week. And those loyal to maduro remain defiant. Saying we are never going to give up. Thea are calling for mother protests this weekend and there are concerns it could lead to more violence. Reporter: Let's get to to Ian fanl who is live where the opposition leader is calling for Mo V more protests this weekend. As you know, he has called it the final phase. He 15id it days guy and maduro is still in power. Reporter: Yeah, you're right, David. The question is, he and his supporters are going to go back on the streets and stay there until they achieve their range, months of protest of people being killed, injured and arrested. The question has to be asked whether they can achieve their aims. Tomorrow ax key test for GU a, rdo and his ability to overthrow maduro. David. New to the measles emergency on board a cruise chip ship.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.