Judge bars contact between husband, girlfriend in missing-mom case

More
The two are suspects in the disappearance of Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos and have pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence.
0:19 | 06/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge bars contact between husband, girlfriend in missing-mom case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"The two are suspects in the disappearance of Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos and have pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64028122","title":"Judge bars contact between husband, girlfriend in missing-mom case","url":"/WNT/video/judge-bars-contact-husband-girlfriend-missing-mom-case-64028122"}