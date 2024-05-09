Judge rejects Trump team request for mistrial after Stormy Daniels testimony

The former adult film star underwent heated cross-examination on her second day on the stand, insisting she is telling the truth about her alleged tryst with Donald Trump.

May 9, 2024

