July 4th warning for children and fireworks

More
Authorities say a 9-year-old girl in Philadelphia is in critical condition after an illegal explosive blew up in her hands.
0:18 | 07/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for July 4th warning for children and fireworks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Authorities say a 9-year-old girl in Philadelphia is in critical condition after an illegal explosive blew up in her hands.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64074686","title":"July 4th warning for children and fireworks","url":"/WNT/video/july-4th-warning-children-fireworks-64074686"}