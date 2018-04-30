Transcript for Juror says deposition helped jury convict Bill Cosby

Next tonight the ABC news exclusive, juror number one from the Bill Cosby trial revealing the words Cosby said that helped him convict him. ABC linsey Davis getting him to speak. Reporter: Tonight, the bombshell revelation that it may have been Bill Cosby's own words that sealed his fate. Reporter: What was the evidence that made you sure beyond a reasonable doubt that he was guilty? I think it was his deposition, really. Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them. Reporter: We're now hearing just what was going on inside the deliberation room during Bill Cosby's retrial thanks to juror number one, Harrison Snyder. But when you entered the room for the first time, were you sure that he was guilty? No. Reporter: The jury delivered the stunning verdict on Thursday. Finding Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former temple university employee Andrea constand in 2004. Some people have said they still think he's innocent. And I just tell them, "If you were there, you would say the same thing. You would say that he's guilty." Reporter: Sitting here today, is there any doubt in your mind that you guys came to the right conclusion? No, I have no doubt at all. We now know just today bill Cosby was fitted for a gps ankle brace legal. He's not to leave his home with the exception of medical and legal matters.

