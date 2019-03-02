Transcript for Jussie Smollett made his first public appearance since attack

Tom? Stephanie, thank you. Next tonight, jussie smollett making his first public appearance. Since reporting to police he was the victim of a brutal hate crime. Telling fans he fought back. Here's Steve osunsami. I wouldn't have been able to do it without my family. But also the love and support of all y'all. Reporter: Actor and singer jussie smollett spoke emotionally in his first public appearance since reporting that he was the victim of a violent, racist, and homophobic attack. In times of trauma or hurt or grief, we still have a responsibility to lead with love, you know. And if we don't, then we just die inside. Reporter: The "Empire" TV star sang at a sold out concert Saturday night at the troubadour club in west Hollywood. I was bruised. But my ribs were not cracked. They were not broken. I fought back. Reporter: Police say he told them he was beaten up walking back to his Chicago apartment by two hooded men who shouted homophobic and racist slurs before yelling Maga country. He says one of them tied a noose around his neck. Authorities are still searching for these two persons of interest seen on surveillance video early last Tuesday morning. No other images have come to light that show what happened. He's been very cooperative. We have no reason at this point to think he's not being genuine with us. Reporter: Last night smollett spoke out against people who've doubted him. The hateful rhetoric that gets passed around, it has to stop and it has to -- but guess what, it stops with the people that believe in love. We have that power. Reporter: Police tell us they still haven't received any tips in the case. They say they've been searching through multiple camera feeds. At this point, they will only say they're, quote, "Making gains." Tom? Steve, thank you. We turn now to politics.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.