Transcript for First look at Jussie Smollett the night he claims he was assaulted

Now, to new developments tonight in the jussie smollett case. New images late today released from Chicago police, including, they say, the actor with a noose around his neck. Why authorities are releasing these images now, and here's ABC's Alex Perez tonight with the pictures. Any weapons or anything inside the apartment? Reporter: Tonight, our first look at jussie smollett the night he claimed he was assaulted. Police body cam video capturing smollett still wearing the noose he says his attackers put around his neck. You want to take it off or anything? Yes, I just wanted you to see it. There's bleach on me. They poured bleach on me. Reporter: The video part of 69 hours of surveillance and other images made public by the Chicago police department today. Authorities blurring faces. I don't want to be filmed. Reporter: The alleged attackers seen in this video, but the supposed incident itself not captured on tape. For weeks, authorities investigated the claims. Today, we have no reason to think he's not being genuine with us. What about an apology? Reporter: But later determined smollett fabricated the attack. Investigators saying the alleged attackers were these two brothers, extras on his show, "Empire," who police say smollett hired to carry out the assault. Surveillance showing the brothers buying masks and hats. And this new video shows them being arrested as they arrived at o'hare back in February. Smollett was indicted, but those charges, in a controversial decision, later dropped by the prosecutor. And ABC's Alex Perez joins us live from Chicago tonight. Alex, this body cam video comes days after a judge there appointed a special prosecutor to investigate why smollett's charges were dropped? Reporter: Yeah, David. The judge has asked that special prosecutor to review the handling of the case, which smeens smollett could possibly once again face charges. Federal investigators are also looking into whether smollett mailed a threatening letter to himself, so, David, this is all far from over.

