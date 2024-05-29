Justice Alito declines to recuse himself from cases connected to Jan. 6

Justice Samuel Alito has declined Democrats' requests for his recusal from cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and the 2020 election after controversy over flags flown at his residences.

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live