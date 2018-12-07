Justice Department reopens probe into Emmett Till murder

The black teen was killed in 1955 after being accused of grabbing a white woman in Mississippi.
There is a new development in the brutal murder that helped spark the civil rights movement the Justice Department quietly reopening the investigation into the brutal murder of Emmett Till in 1955. The black fourteen year old was killed after being accused of raping a white woman in Mississippi. Two men were acquitted but later confessed in a magazine interview and the Justice Department now siding new information. In the case.

