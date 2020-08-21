Transcript for Kamala Harris responds to Trump calling her ‘nasty,’ ‘madwoman’

We talk about so many of the issues being debated across our country become you there was one more question I put the senator kamala Harris that we're going to show you here tonight. We ask her what she makes of the names the descriptions president trump use in the talk about her. This was her response, and then the former vice president Joe Biden weighed in as well. President trump has referred to you as nasty, a sort of mad woman, a disaster, the meanest most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate. How do you define what you hear from the president? Listen, I really -- I think that there is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump's mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing every day that is about neglect, negligence, and harm to the American people. And incompetence. Absolutely. Absolutely. If idea that he would say something like that -- no president -- no president has ever said anything like that. No president has ever used those words. No people said people coming off fields with torches and spewing anti-semitic bile, met by people who oppose them and someone dies and he says there are good people on both sides. No president of the united States has ever said anything like that. Ever.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.