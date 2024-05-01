Kamala Harris traveled to Florida as 6-week abortion ban goes into effect

Florida's six-week abortion ban took effect Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris blamed former President Donald Trump's Supreme Court picks for enabling the policy.

May 1, 2024

