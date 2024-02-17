Kamala Harris and Volodymyr Zelensky make case for additional US military aid

Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference, making the case for additional U.S. military aid for Ukraine.

February 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live