Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole reveals lung cancer battle

The 97-year-old said he will begin treatment Monday for stage 4 lung cancer. The former Republican presidential candidate served in both houses of Congress from 1961 to 1996.
0:18 | 02/19/21

