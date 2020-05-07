Transcript for Kanye West hints at potential White House run

west's potential white house run. The rapper and designer tweeting that he's running for president along with the hashtag 2020 vision. The announcement last night coming too late for him to get on the ballot in a number of states. Now to the deadly tiger attack at a zoo in Zurich, Switzerland. A siberian tiger mauling a handler inside its enclosure while horrified visitors watched. The victim later died. The zoo now saying the handler should not have been inside that enclosure at the same time as the animal.

