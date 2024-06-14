Kate Middleton says she is 'making progress' amid cancer treatment

Princess Kate Middleton, 42, shared an update on her health since announcing her cancer diagnosis. She stated that she is "making good progress" with chemotherapy but is not "out of the woods yet."

June 14, 2024

