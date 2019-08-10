Transcript for Key witness in Amber Guyger trial killed in alleged drug deal: Police

Next tonight, an arrest in Dallas in the murder of a key witness in the amber guyger murder trial. The hunt continues for others. And tonight, what authorities are now saying about this. And the judge in the case is now speaking, too. ABC's Marcus Moore again tonight. Reporter: An urgent hunt tonight for two suspects wanted for the murder of Joshua brown, a key witness in the trial of former Dallas police officer amber guyger. Police tonight saying brown was killed during an alleged drug deal gone bad with three men, one of them shot and in custody. And they're pushing back against speculation brown's death was tied to his testimony. I assure you that is simply not true. Reporter: And tonight, the judge in that trial shedding light on this moment. Can I give her a hug, please? Please? Reporter: And why she allowed the brother of botham Jean to hug his killer. When he said the second "Please," I just felt like I could not deny him this. Reporter: Judge Tammy Kemp also facing criticism for the hug she gave guyger, too. When I looked at her and saw how she was hurting, of course I agreed to give her a hug. Reporter: She also received backlash for giving her a bible. Wiping away tears, judge Kemp says she would do it again. At least one group has filed an ethics complaint over the judge giving amber guyger that hug and bible. David? All right, Marcus, thank you. And next this evening, to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.