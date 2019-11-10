-
Now Playing: American hostage held by ISIS still alive: Niger president
-
Now Playing: What Heather Robinson hopes to discover about her birth mom
-
Now Playing: Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is leaving the network
-
Now Playing: Kidnapped 3-year-old reunited with her family in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: 3 people injured when fire breaks out at ruptured gas line in Seattle
-
Now Playing: White teacher suspended after racist rant against black man
-
Now Playing: In new book, Ronan Farrow takes aim at NBC regarding Matt Lauer
-
Now Playing: Vote for Disney and Points of Light Volunteer Family of the Year
-
Now Playing: Police warn against THC-laced Halloween candy
-
Now Playing: Shepard Smith leaving Fox News after 23 years
-
Now Playing: US and China reach partial trade deal
-
Now Playing: Jane Fonda joins climate change movement
-
Now Playing: Trump tax return appeal denied
-
Now Playing: Ohio University suspends all fraternities over hazing allegations
-
Now Playing: Suspect named in 3-year-old North Carolina girl’s abduction
-
Now Playing: San Diego Padres pitcher arrested for criminal trespassing
-
Now Playing: 8th grade football team worked to make one of its players feel extra special
-
Now Playing: Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day
-
Now Playing: Dangerous wildfire breaks out in California
-
Now Playing: Bus driver springs to action when she sees apartment building on fire