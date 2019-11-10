Kidnapped 3-year-old reunited with her family in North Carolina

Alhora Lindiment was found alone but unharmed at a nearby church; police are searching for a woman seen on surveillance who they say allegedly took the child from a playground.
0:13 | 10/11/19

Transcript for Kidnapped 3-year-old reunited with her family in North Carolina
A three year old girl abducted from a playground in Greensboro, North Carolina has been found alone and well into church. Police issued kidnapped by a woman on a playground the suspect identified on surveillance they're looking for her. The little girl is okay tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

