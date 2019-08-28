2 kids dead after stabbing suspect allegedly steals police cruiser, crashes into van

Ohio police said Raymond Walters Jr. allegedly stole their police cruiser and took off, eventually hitting a minivan with seven children inside. Two died and one was in critical condition.
1:41 | 08/28/19

Transcript for 2 kids dead after stabbing suspect allegedly steals police cruiser, crashes into van

