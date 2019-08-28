2 children dead in crash with stolen police SUV Police in Dayton, Ohio, say a man allegedly fled the scene of a stabbing before getting into a police SUV and crashing it into a van carrying seven children.

Co-worker arrested in slaying at college campus Chuyen Vo, 51, is accused of killing Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, who was found in a car in a campus parking lot with "numerous" stab wounds on Monday morning.